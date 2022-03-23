 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Emerald ash borer found in clay, O'Brien counties

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The emerald ash borer has been found for the first time in O'Brien and Clay counties.

The invasive pest, which is a threat to ash trees, was found in samples collected from trees in Spencer in Clay County and rural Paullina in O'Brien County, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach said in a news release.

Ash borer map 3-23-22

The insect also was found in Hancock County. Earlier this month, the pest was discovered in Ida and Sioux Counties.

Just 10 of Iowa's 99 counties, including Woodbury, Plymouth, Monona, Osceola and Dickinson, have yet to have a confirmed presence of the ash borer.

The invasive insect from Asia is a significant threat to all ash species. Larva feeding on the inner bark damages and eventually kills ash trees within two to four years. Indicators of an infestation include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage, and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes.

People are also reading…

Ash Borer

In this photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an adult emerald ash borer is shown. The pest has been found in all but 10 of Iowa's counties.

The ISU Extension said ash tree owners living with 15 miles of an infestation should adopt a course of action. Owners may choose to wait and see what happens, remove declining ash trees and replace them with another species or use preventive insecticide treatments to protect healthy ash trees.

Anyone suspecting an ash tree has been infested in a county not currently confirmed to have the ash borer is asked to contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship's state entomologist office at (515) 725-1470, the ISU Extension at (515) 294-1101 or the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at (515) 725-8453.

Additional information about the emerald ash borer can be found at iowatreepests.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

$1 for 13 weeks

$1 for 13 weeks

Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia releases video of cruise missile launch said said to have struck Ukrainian weapons depot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News