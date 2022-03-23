Emerald ash borer found in clay, O'Brien counties

SIOUX CITY -- The emerald ash borer has been found for the first time in O'Brien and Clay counties.

The invasive pest, which is a threat to ash trees, was found in samples collected from trees in Spencer in Clay County and rural Paullina in O'Brien County, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach said in a news release.

The insect also was found in Hancock County. Earlier this month, the pest was discovered in Ida and Sioux Counties.

Just 10 of Iowa's 99 counties, including Woodbury, Plymouth, Monona, Osceola and Dickinson, have yet to have a confirmed presence of the ash borer.

The invasive insect from Asia is a significant threat to all ash species. Larva feeding on the inner bark damages and eventually kills ash trees within two to four years. Indicators of an infestation include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage, and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes.

The ISU Extension said ash tree owners living with 15 miles of an infestation should adopt a course of action. Owners may choose to wait and see what happens, remove declining ash trees and replace them with another species or use preventive insecticide treatments to protect healthy ash trees.

Anyone suspecting an ash tree has been infested in a county not currently confirmed to have the ash borer is asked to contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship's state entomologist office at (515) 725-1470, the ISU Extension at (515) 294-1101 or the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at (515) 725-8453.

Additional information about the emerald ash borer can be found at iowatreepests.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.