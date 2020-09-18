Empty chair to honor lost military set up in new Sioux City facility

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A special chair has been placed in the new Siouxland Expo Center that opened Friday, as a way to commemorate military members who became prisoners of war or have been missing in action.

The POW/MIA Chair of Honor is a relatively new endeavor in a few places nationwide, in essence to remember the military personnel until they come home. The chairs are meant to represent those service members who are unable to fill them because of their sacrifices.

Officials who dedicated the chair said it is important that POW's and those missing in action not be forgotten, so they are pleased the expo center will have the chair in a place that will be seen by a lot of people.

"This is one of the first locations nationwide," said U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who joined Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott and U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, as the main speakers.

The event, which took place on National POW/MIA Recognition Day, was moderated by Jacob McGowan, son of Siouxland Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris McGowan. Jacob McGowan, a high school junior, began working in earnest in June to bring the chair of honor to Sioux City, which got off the ground with a July 4 donation by Scott.

"This program makes a lot of sense for our community," Scott said.