Empty chair to honor lost military set up in new Sioux City facility

SIOUX CITY -- A special chair has been placed in the new Siouxland Expo Center that opened Friday, as a way to commemorate military members who became prisoners of war or have been missing in action.
The POW/MIA Chair of Honor is a relatively new endeavor in a few places nationwide, in essence to remember the military personnel until they come home. The chairs are meant to represent those service members who are unable to fill them because of their sacrifices.
Officials who dedicated the chair said it is important that POW's and those missing in action not be forgotten, so they are pleased the expo center will have the chair in a place that will be seen by a lot of people.
"This is one of the first locations nationwide," said U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who joined Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott and U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, as the main speakers.
The event, which took place on National POW/MIA Recognition Day, was moderated by Jacob McGowan, son of Siouxland Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris McGowan. Jacob McGowan, a high school junior, began working in earnest in June to bring the chair of honor to Sioux City, which got off the ground with a July 4 donation by Scott.
"This program makes a lot of sense for our community," Scott said.
There will actually be two chairs in the city, a permanent one at the expo center, and a second one that will be stored at the chamber of commerce building, for access by community groups in special future events. Officials will attempt to add even more chairs in the months ahead in the city.
Beginning with McGowan, several mentions were made about a notable Sioux City prisoner of war, the late Brig. Gen. George "Bud" Day. He was a retired Air Force colonel and a Medal of Honor recipient at the time of his death, and was posthumously promoted to brigadier general in 2018.
Day earned more than 70 medals for his service during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He spent nearly six years as a POW in Vietnam.
King reminded people that in March he began the quest to rename the post office in Sioux City for Day. The congressman introduced H.R. 6095, which seeks to designate the post office at 214 Jackson St. the "General George 'Bud' Day Post Office Building."
After the event, King told the Journal he anticipates the measure could be passed in the House this year.
