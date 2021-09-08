Engine trouble caused airplane crash near Kingsley

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Engine troubles led to Monday's crash of a single-engine plane near Kingsley, federal investigators have found.
After experiencing engine issues, the plane landed in a cornfield near Kingsley at about 3:12 p.m. and flipped over, according to an initial crash report filed by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The pilot and his passenger were uninjured after the plane, a 1981 Cessna A185F, went down approximately five miles east of Kingsley and near the intersection of Plymouth County Road C-66 and Tamarack Avenue.
The report did not name the pilot. Records show the plane is owned by Peter Goeken, of Dakota Dunes.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
