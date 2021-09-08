Engine trouble caused airplane crash near Kingsley

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Engine troubles led to Monday's crash of a single-engine plane near Kingsley, federal investigators have found.

After experiencing engine issues, the plane landed in a cornfield near Kingsley at about 3:12 p.m. and flipped over, according to an initial crash report filed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot and his passenger were uninjured after the plane, a 1981 Cessna A185F, went down approximately five miles east of Kingsley and near the intersection of Plymouth County Road C-66 and Tamarack Avenue.

The report did not name the pilot. Records show the plane is owned by Peter Goeken, of Dakota Dunes.

