 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Engine trouble caused airplane crash near Kingsley
0 Comments

Engine trouble caused airplane crash near Kingsley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FAA logo

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Engine troubles led to Monday's crash of a single-engine plane near Kingsley, federal investigators have found.

After experiencing engine issues, the plane landed in a cornfield near Kingsley at about 3:12 p.m. and flipped over, according to an initial crash report filed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot and his passenger were uninjured after the plane, a 1981 Cessna A185F, went down approximately five miles east of Kingsley and near the intersection of Plymouth County Road C-66 and Tamarack Avenue.

The report did not name the pilot. Records show the plane is owned by Peter Goeken, of Dakota Dunes.

0:33 WATCH NOW: Two K-P athletes bounce back from numerous surgeries
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unhatched birds may be listening and learning from inside their shells

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News