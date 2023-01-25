 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EPA fines Sibley auto repair shop $30,000

EPA logo
Provided by Environmental Protection Agency

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Sibley auto repair shop must pay a $30,000 civil penalty for tampering with car engines to avoid emissions controls.

Turbocharged Performance sold or installed at least 581 "defeat devices" in violation of the federal Clean Air Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release.

The shop will be prohibited from selling defeat devices, which render emissions controls inoperative, in the future and must destroy any remaining devices it possesses.

Tampering with car engines, including installing defeat devices intended to bypass manufacturer emissions controls, results in the release of higher levels of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, all of which can contribute to health problems, including aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, asthma and chronic bronchitis.

Tags

