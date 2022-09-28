 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Everly woman seriously hurt in vehicle rollover

  • 0
Ambulance
Courtesy photo

SPENCER, Iowa -- An Everly, Iowa, woman was seriously injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in rural Clay County.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Courtney Engeltjes was southbound in a GMC Envoy in the 4700 mile of Clay County Road M27 at about 5:53 p.m., when she left the road, over corrected and entered the east ditch. The vehicle came to rest on the driver's side.

Engeltjes was transported to Spencer Hospital and later flown by helicopter to another hospital.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Clay County Fair reports record-breaking numbers for 2022

Clay County Fair reports record-breaking numbers for 2022

From Sept. 10 to 18, 325,585 people attended "The World's Greatest County Fair." The fair also featured 466 unique commercial exhibitors, concessionaires and vendors, up from 456 in 2021. The 2023 Clay County Fair is set to kick off on Sept. 9. 

CO2 pipeline foes challenge law granting surveyors' access to land

CO2 pipeline foes challenge law granting surveyors' access to land

They argue that Iowa Code 479B.15, which grants pipeline companies right of entry to private land to survey and examine it to determine a pipeline's depth and route, does not require just compensation to the landowner and runs counter to the Iowa Constitution's protection of landowner property rights from "unwarranted government intrusions."

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan floods: 17,000 schools destroyed in Sindh province

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News