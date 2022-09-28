Everly woman seriously hurt in vehicle rollover

SPENCER, Iowa -- An Everly, Iowa, woman was seriously injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in rural Clay County.
According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Courtney Engeltjes was southbound in a GMC Envoy in the 4700 mile of Clay County Road M27 at about 5:53 p.m., when she left the road, over corrected and entered the east ditch. The vehicle came to rest on the driver's side.
Engeltjes was transported to Spencer Hospital and later flown by helicopter to another hospital.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.