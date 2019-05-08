DES MOINES -- Federal disaster officials are asking Iowa homeowners whose homes were damaged by flooding and only recently became accessible to contact FEMA for a home inspection.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is seeking to update cases for homeowners in Woodbury, Monona, Harrison, Fremont, Mills, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties whose houses were either surrounded by flood waters or otherwise cut off since flooding began on March 12. The request applies to homes that FEMA housing inspectors have not been able to visit because of flood waters or closed roads to document damage.
State and federal disaster officials urge Iowans who have not had a full inspection to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to schedule an appointment. Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. A contracted FEMA inspector will call ahead of time to make an appointment.