Final section of water pipeline connecting Iowa, S.D., installed

TEA, S.D. -- Local city officials, engineers, contractors and Lewis & Clark Regional Water System officials celebrated the installation of the final segment of pipe in a 33.8-mile water pipeline linking South Dakota and Iowa.
The final section was laid Tuesday near Lebanon, Iowa.
"We have been waiting for it for a long time. Our area has been blessed with growth, and the long-awaited water from Lewis & Clark will help us sustain that growth for future generations," Murray Hulstein, of Sioux Center, Iowa, and chairman of the Lewis & Clark executive committee, said in a news release.
The latest section of the pipeline connects Beresford, South Dakota, and Sioux Center.
Water is expected to begin flowing through the pipeline to Sioux Center and nearby Hull in early 2023. Before water can be delivered to the two cities, work must be completed on a water tower in Beresford and meter buildings at Sioux Center and Hull and pumps added at the Beresford pump station.
The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System was authorized in 2000 and began construction in 2004 on a system that, once completed, will cover approximately 5,000 miles with 337 miles of pipeline providing up to 45 million gallons per day to 15 member cities and five rural water systems in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota from wells that tap into an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River near Vermillion, South Dakota.
The system began delivering water in 2012, and 15 members, including Rock Rapids, Iowa, are currently hooked up.
Others still to receive water from the system are Sioux Center, Hull, Sheldon and Sibley in Iowa and Madison, South Dakota.