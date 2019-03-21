SIOUX CITY -- It was a long time coming after an extended frigid period, but the first two days of spring gave Siouxlanders reasons to enjoy the official change of seasons.
Flooding concerns are still present in the area, but high temperatures climbed into the 50s on both Thursday and Wednesday, which was the first day of spring.
"It is beautiful," Alex Kazos, of Storm Lake, Iowa, said Thursday, while in Sioux City running errands.
"We are finally getting our 50 degrees."
The changing weather pattern is more in line with the norm for late March.
The recent pattern had a month of substantial snows that ran to March 9, as well as five weeks through March 8 without the temperature reaching 32 degrees which keep the accumulated snow from melting.
The last two days were among only four days over the last 45 days in which the high temperature matched the historic average high. The Wednesday high temp was 54 degrees, and the normal daily high for the next few days is 50.
The Friday forecast for Sioux City is for the mid-50s with sun, and the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says rain could come to the area by late Saturday.