Financing measure passes in Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- Voters in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District in a Tuesday special election approved a funding mechanism that allows certain state funding to flow to the district.

The proposal asked voters to approve a "revenue purpose statement" for the use of funding from Iowa's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund. The measure needed a majority vote to pass, and the outcome was 460 votes in favor of it and 293 votes against it, according to unofficial results.

The SAVE Fund, formerly called the statewide school infrastructure sales and services tax or the local option sales and services tax for school infrastructure, diverts 1-cent sales tax revenues to school infrastructure.

In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an extension of the SAVE Fund, to run through Jan. 1, 2051. The fund is expected to generate $26.2 billion from 2019 through 2051, according to the governor's office.

SB-L superintendent Rod Earleywine said the updated revenue purpose statement is required if the district is to utilize SAVE funding in the future. The district's present revenue purpose statement is set to expire in 2031, two decades before the penny tax itself expires.

