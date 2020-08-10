You are the owner of this article.
Fire causes $100,000 in damages to Storm Lake nightclub
Fire causes $100,000 in damages to Storm Lake nightclub

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A fire late Sunday caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to a Storm Lake night club.

The Storm Lake Fire Department was dispatched at 11:36 p.m. to the Oasis Night Club, 200 E. Railroad St., to a report of smoke in the building.

Upon their arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions as they entered the building. Using thermal imaging cameras, they located and extinguished a fire burning on the stage.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately 2.5 hours.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Storm Lake Fire Department to determine the cause of the fire.

The building is owned by Daniel Ramos Garcia of Grinnell, Iowa.

