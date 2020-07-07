Fire causes minor damage to Moville home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOVILLE, Iowa -- A fire in a bedroom caused minor damage to a Moville home Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 5:36 p.m. at a single-story house at 537 Belview Drive.

Moville Fire and Rescue chief Jerry Sailer said the homeowner reported flames in the bedroom when calling in the fire. When firefighters arrived, no flames were visible, but the bedroom was still smoldering.

Smoke alarms alerted the family to the fire, and everyone evacuated the house safely, Sailer said.

Sailer said the fire started under a bed. The cause is still under investigation. He said damage was contained to the bedroom and there was light smoke damage throughout the house and slight water damage.

Moville's department was assisted by crews from Lawton and Kingsley.

