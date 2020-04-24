Fire consumes house in Sheldon, Iowa

SHELDON, Iowa -- A home was completely destroyed in Sheldon in an early Friday morning fire.
The Sheldon Fire Company in a Facebook post reported the blaze began at the home located at 619 Third Ave., at about 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw all occupants had gotten out of the house, where there was a heavy fire moving up the side of the home to the roof. The post said the house was a total loss, no one was injured and the Sheldon family lost all their possessions.
More than 30 firefighters responded to the scene, using 13,000 gallon of water over four hours.
