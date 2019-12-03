You are the owner of this article.
Fire damage to Sioux County farm placed at $750,000
Fire damage to Sioux County farm placed at $750,000

Fire stock rig

ROCK VALLEY,  Iowa -- A fire on a farm west of Rock Valley caused an estimated $750,000 in damages, after hay bales and dairy equipment were destroyed in the blaze.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office in a release said the fire occurred Sunday evening in the 1700 block of 300th Street, about eight miles west of Rock Valley. Rock Valley Fire Department members responded to see a machine shed fully engulfed by fire, and other departments provided aid.

No people were injured, and no livestock were at the place of the fire, the release said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Rock Valley Fire Department officials.

