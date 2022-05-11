Fire damages Alton restaurant

ALTON, Iowa -- An Alton restaurant was damaged early Tuesday in a fire.

The Alton Volunteer Fire Department was paged at 3:42 a.m. to a fire at the Yard Bar & Grille, 211 E. 10th St. When firefighters arrived, flames were visible and the back of the building was engulfed, said Kevin Langel, second assistant fire chief.

It took nearly two hours to extinguish the fire with the assistance of firefighters from Orange City, Granville and Hospers, Langel said.

No cause has been determined yet, but Langel said it's believed to be electrical. It appeared the fire started in a lean-to at the back of the building.

The owner's insurance company continues to investigate and determine the extent of the loss, but Langel said it appears to be salvageable. The main bar/restaurant area of the business sustained water and smoke damage, but little fire damage. A neighboring residential building also had water, smoke and slight fire damage. That building's residents safely evacuated.

Two Alton emergency personnel sustained minor injuries. Langel said a firefighter had non-medical injuries that did not require medical attention. An Alton EMT needed medical attention. Langel said both are now fine.

