Fire damages Emerson home

EMERSON, Neb. -- An Emerson couple was forced to find alternate shelter Tuesday after a fire damaged a portion of their home.

Volunteer firefighters from Emerson and Hubbard were paged at 6:44 p.m. to a home at 410 W. First St., where a fire had started in a garage/shop area attached to the house. Firefighters from Wakefield assisted.

Emerson and Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department chief Dick McCabe said firefighters observed heavy smoke upon arrival and contained the fire to the garage area, which was heavily damaged. A Nebraska State Fire Marshal investigator determined the cause of the fire was electrical.

McCabe said the couple was home when the fire was detected, called 911 and safely evacuated the home. No firefighters were injured during the three hours it took to extinguish the fire and clean up.

The entire house had smoke damage, McCabe said, but was not red-tagged as unfit for occupancy. The couple is staying with family while the home is being made livable again.

