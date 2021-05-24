Fire damages Le Mars home

LE MARS, Iowa -- An electrical malfunction in the attic caused a fire that damaged a Le Mars home Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to 326 Plymouth St. SE at 8:18 p.m. and observed light smoke from attic windows upon arrival. They entered the attic and extinguished the fire and ventilated heavy smoke. Burning insulation was removed with buckets and extinguished outside.

A male occupant was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

The fire was accidental and caused by a malfunction in an air conditioning unit in the attic, Le Mars Fire-Rescue chief David Schipper said in a news release. Damage was estimated at $3,600.

