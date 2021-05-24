Fire damages Le Mars home

LE MARS, Iowa -- An electrical malfunction in the attic caused a fire that damaged a Le Mars home Sunday.
Firefighters were dispatched to 326 Plymouth St. SE at 8:18 p.m. and observed light smoke from attic windows upon arrival. They entered the attic and extinguished the fire and ventilated heavy smoke. Burning insulation was removed with buckets and extinguished outside.
A male occupant was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.
The fire was accidental and caused by a malfunction in an air conditioning unit in the attic, Le Mars Fire-Rescue chief David Schipper said in a news release. Damage was estimated at $3,600.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.