 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages Le Mars home
0 comments

Fire damages Le Mars home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Le Mars fire

Le Mars firefighters respond to a house fire Sunday evening at 326 Plymouth St. SE. An electrical malfunction in the attic caused light damage to the home.

 Provided by Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department

LE MARS, Iowa -- An electrical malfunction in the attic caused a fire that damaged a Le Mars home Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to 326 Plymouth St. SE at 8:18 p.m. and observed light smoke from attic windows upon arrival. They entered the attic and extinguished the fire and ventilated heavy smoke. Burning insulation was removed with buckets and extinguished outside.

A male occupant was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

0:55 WATCH NOW: Le Mars student elected to state FFA office

The fire was accidental and caused by a malfunction in an air conditioning unit in the attic, Le Mars Fire-Rescue chief David Schipper said in a news release. Damage was estimated at $3,600.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News