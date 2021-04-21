Fire damages Storm Lake home

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A faulty electric power tap caused a fire that damaged a Storm Lake house Tuesday.
The Storm Lake Fire Department was dispatched to 30 South Windsor Circle at 4:28 p.m. to a report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were venting through windows in one corner of the house.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was in a bedroom. The bedroom was destroyed, and the rest of the house had extreme heat and smoke damage.
The home's occupants had evacuated the house and were uninjured.
An investigation determined the fire started near an electric power tap that apparently had failed and overheated.
Damage to the home was estimated at approximately $50,000.
