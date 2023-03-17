VERMILLION, S.D. -- Fire damaged a Vermillion church early Thursday.

Firefighters were dispatched to Apostolic Faith Church, 415 Cottage Ave., at 3:11 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the attic vents and requested mutual aid from Gayville and Elk Point fire departments.

Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire by 4:48 a.m.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.