 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire damages Vermillion home

  • 0
Vermillion house fire

Fire heavily damaged a house at 607 Cottage St. in Vermillion, South Dakota, Thursday afternoon. The occupants safely evacuated. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

 Provided by Vermillion Fire EMS Department

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Vermillon family was left without a home Thursday after fire severely damaged their house.

Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched to 607 Cottage St. at 4:39 p.m., and the first responders found smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters quickly extinguished visible flames and called in mutual aid from Gayville, Wakonda, Yankton and Elk Point to assist with putting out fires in the roof line and interior walls.

The home's occupants safely evacuated the house, but two pets died in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the four-member family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US grandmaster Niemann sues chess champion Carlsen, Chess.com over cheating charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News