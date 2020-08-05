Fire destroys Sibley home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Firefighters from Sibley and Ashton spent nearly three hours extinguishing a fire at a Sibley home and garage Tuesday.

The house is considered a total loss, Sibley Fire Department chief Ken Huls said. The garage was destroyed, as was a Dodge pickup truck parked inside it. Most of the occupants' possessions either were lost in the fire or sustained smoke and water damage, Huls said.

Firefighters were paged at 7:30 p.m. to the one-and-a-half story house at 415 Fifth Ave. Huls said a detached garage to the rear of the house was engulfed, and the fire had spread to the exterior and interior of the house by the time firefighters arrived. Firefighters had to fight the flames from the outside before they were able to enter the house and attack the fire from the interior. By that time, Huls said, the house had been severely damaged. The fire was extinguished at approximately 10 p.m.

Huls said four occupants and seven dogs were at home when the fire started, and all were able to safely evacuate.

Huls said a possible cause of the fire was an electrical issue in the garage.

The heat and flames also damaged siding on a neighboring house, he said.

