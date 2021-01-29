Fire heavily damages Southeast South Dakota home

VERMILLION, South Dakota -- A fire heavily damaged an unoccupied Vermillion home early Friday.
Vermillion Fire Chief Matthew Callahan reported the blaze was reported just before 1 a.m., at a mobile home at 1033 Allison St. C
Crews initially found heavy smoke, and then a fire, which was extinguished after roughly one hour. Callahan in a release said one-third of the mobile home was heavily damaged by fire, with the rest impacted by smoke and water damage.
The city of Vermillion Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and none of the firefighters were injured.
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
I write about politics, county government and education. I'm a native Northwest Iowan who doesn’t get puns but welcomes tips on lifestyle and societal trends playing out in Siouxland.
