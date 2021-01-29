 Skip to main content
Fire heavily damages Southeast South Dakota home
Fire heavily damages Southeast South Dakota home

Vermillion home fire

A home in Vermillion, South Dakota, was damaged by a fire on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in this photo submitted by the Vermillion Fire EMS Department.

VERMILLION, South Dakota -- A fire heavily damaged an unoccupied Vermillion home early Friday.

Vermillion Fire Chief Matthew Callahan reported the blaze was reported just before 1 a.m., at a mobile home at 1033 Allison St. C

Crews initially found heavy smoke, and then a fire, which was extinguished after roughly one hour. Callahan in a release said one-third of the mobile home was heavily damaged by fire, with the rest impacted by smoke and water damage.

The city of Vermillion Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and none of the firefighters were injured.

