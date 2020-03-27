First case of confirmed coronavirus in southeast South Dakota

ELK POINT, South Dakota -- A first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Union County.

There is no information on the person's gender, age or town of residence, as of midday Friday. This is the first case in southeast South Dakota, as there have been no positive tests in Clay or Yankton counties.

With the 12 new cases reported Friday, the state of South Dakota reports there have been a combined 58 reported cases of COVID-19. By comparison in Iowa, as of Thursday there were reported 179 cases.