First case of confirmed coronavirus in southeast South Dakota
alert

Photo1 Virus COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELK POINT, South Dakota -- A first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Union County. 

There is no information on the person's gender, age or town of residence, as of midday Friday. This is the first case in southeast South Dakota, as there have been no positive tests in Clay or Yankton counties.

With the 12 new cases reported Friday, the state of South Dakota reports there have been a combined 58 reported cases of COVID-19. By comparison in Iowa, as of Thursday there were reported 179 cases.

Several Siouxland counties disclosed new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including Dickinson, Sioux and Woodbury counties. Sioux County now has two cases of COVID-19, while Woodbury County has three, and Dickinson County has one. On Friday morning, a new case was reported in Monona County, bringing the total to two in that county.

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska, one in South Dakota and three in Iowa, after two more were reported Friday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

