First death from coronavirus reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The first death of a Woodbury County resident from COVID-19 was announced Tuesday.

In a statement, Siouxland District Health Department confirmed the death of an unidentified county resident. District health officials said more information will be shared at a 3 p.m. news conference.

The death came as Woodbury officials reported 18 new positive tests of the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 93. Across the Missouri River, Dakota County authorities reported 27 new confirmed cases Tuesday, which, following a five-day surge, brings the total to 96 in the northeast Nebraska county.

As of April 11, the county of about 20,000 people had no cases. Since then, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services opened a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Dakota City Fire Station.