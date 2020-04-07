First positive COVID-19 case in Buena Vista County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

STORM LAKE, Iowa --Buena Vista County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The patient's age range was listed as between 41 and 60 but the sex was not identified.

No other new cases were reported Tuesday in Northwest Iowa.

With an additional 102 positive cases announced statewide Tuesday, that marked the largest one-day increase of infected Iowans in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic since the first reports in March.

Overall, Iowa has had 1.048 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 11,670 negative cases to date.

There was one additional death reported in Iowa on Tuesday. This brings the virus' death total to 26 in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Health.

Twenty-four cases have been reported in the southeast South Dakota counties of Clay, Union and Yankton. As of 6 p.m., no cases had been reported in the northeast Nebraska counties of Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, or Wayne.

