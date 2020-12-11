First since September: Zero coronavirus cases reported for Sioux City Schools employees this week

One week ago, one classroom each in two schools moved to online learning instruction. The two class sections that moved online were at Morningside Elementary and East Middle School, which are schools that also earlier this fall had other sections make that move.

Over three months, nearly two dozen class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning.

The Dec. 4 recap of positive cases showed three employees and five pupils testing positive for the week ending Friday. The prior week that included the Thanksgiving holiday also had the same exact numbers, three employees and five pupils with positive tests.

Those numbers are a considerable downturn from the prior two weeks, which marked the highest number of cases of the fall semester. Over the week of Nov. 16-20, the number of students who tested positive was 19, while the number of employees was 15. That followed the second week of November, in which 21 employees and 11 pupils tested positive.

On Nov. 14, classrooms in three Sioux City School District buildings and all West Middle School pupils moved to online learning instruction, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in the tri-state area. That step was taken after the Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning.