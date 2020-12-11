First since September: Zero coronavirus cases reported for Sioux City Schools employees this week

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District continues to be impacted by community spread of the novel coronavirus, but this week no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online learning, and no employees tested positive for the first time since weekly reporting started in early September.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed 12 students and no employees tested positive.
Cases have climbed sharply the three months in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county stood above 11,300. There have been 143 deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, although none were reported Friday over the last 24 hours.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
One week ago, one classroom each in two schools moved to online learning instruction. The two class sections that moved online were at Morningside Elementary and East Middle School, which are schools that also earlier this fall had other sections make that move.
Over three months, nearly two dozen class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning.
The Dec. 4 recap of positive cases showed three employees and five pupils testing positive for the week ending Friday. The prior week that included the Thanksgiving holiday also had the same exact numbers, three employees and five pupils with positive tests.
Those numbers are a considerable downturn from the prior two weeks, which marked the highest number of cases of the fall semester. Over the week of Nov. 16-20, the number of students who tested positive was 19, while the number of employees was 15. That followed the second week of November, in which 21 employees and 11 pupils tested positive.
On Nov. 14, classrooms in three Sioux City School District buildings and all West Middle School pupils moved to online learning instruction, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in the tri-state area. That step was taken after the Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning.
The Nov. 6 recap of positive cases showed five employees and eight pupils tested positive, and the two class sections that moved online were at West Middle School.
For the week ending Oct. 30 included 11 pupils and eight employees, and the totals for the week ending Oct. 23 included eight pupils and six employees.
The number of people testing positive for the virus for the week ending Oct. 16 included three pupils and nine employees, The totals were six students and six employees testing positive through the Oct. 9 week.
On Oct. 2, the district reported 16 employees and 10 pupils had tested positive, when several courses moved online. For the week ending Sept. 25, 17 workers tested positive, as did 15 students, while four students and four employees tested positive for the week ended Sept. 18, and five pupils and seven staffers tested positive in the second week through Sept. 11.
