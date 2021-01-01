 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Sioux City baby of 2021 is girl Hikma, whose mother also has Jan. 1 birthday
View Comments
top story

First Sioux City baby of 2021 is girl Hikma, whose mother also has Jan. 1 birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
New Year's baby Hikma 2021

The first baby born in Sioux City in 2021 was Hikma Nigo Foge, a daughter of Dinkure Bati, left, and Mohamed Nigo, who was born just before 2 a.m. Friday at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's.  

 Photo provided by Nigo

SIOUX CITY -- A baby born on New Year's Day gets a notable mark within a family, but the first baby born in Sioux City in 2021 has to share the family spotlight, since her mother was also born on a January 1.

Back on Jan. 1, 1986, Dinkure Bati was born, then 35 years later she delivered her own baby on the first day of the year. Bati and Mohamed Nigo are parents of the New Year's baby named Hikma Nigo Foge, who arrived at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's just before 2 a.m.

"She is lucky, huh? This is my lucky baby," Nigo said.

He added that the name Hikma has a special Arabic meaning: "It means wisdom."

Nigo said the last 12 months has gone so well for him personally, after moving from Ethiopia to Siouxland.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"This is my first year (in the U.S.), she is my first baby and she is the first baby of the year -- first, first, first," he said with a lilt in his voice.

Hikma was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Nigo said Bati came to the hospital about 6 a.m. Thursday, so Hikma was born about 20 hours later, in a birth he said was without complications.

"I think she looks like her mom and my sister who lives in Ohio," Nigo said.

He added, "I am very happy. I can't express my happiness in words. Thanks to almighty Allah."

For years, Journal reporters have met the New Year's baby and happy family members at the hospital. This year, precautions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic -- more than 12,300 Woodbury County residents have tested positive for the virus -- necessitated that the interview with Nigo was  done by phone. He provided a few photos of the baby.

As usual, UnityPoint officials gave a gift basket to the parents who had the first baby, which Nigo said he and Bati appreciated.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News