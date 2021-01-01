First Sioux City baby of 2021 is girl Hikmaa, whose mother also has Jan. 1 birthday

SIOUX CITY -- A baby born on New Year's Day gets a notable mark within a family, but the first baby born in Sioux City in 2021 has to share the family spotlight, since her mother was also born on a January 1.
Back on Jan. 1, 1986, Dinkure Bati was born, then 35 years later she delivered her own baby on the first day of the year. Bati and Mohamed Nigo, of Sioux City, are parents of the New Year's baby named Hikmaa Nigo Foge, who arrived at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's just before 2 a.m.
"She is lucky, huh? This is my lucky baby," Nigo said.
He added that the name Hikmaa has a special Arabic meaning: "It means wisdom."
Nigo said the last 12 months has gone so well for him personally, after moving from Ethiopia to Siouxland.
"This is my first year (in the U.S.), she is my first baby and she is the first baby of the year -- first, first, first," he said with a lilt in his voice.
Hikmaa was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Nigo said Bati came to the hospital about 6 a.m. Thursday, so Hikmaa was born about 20 hours later, in a birth he said was without complications.
"I think she looks like her mom and my sister who lives in Ohio," Nigo said.
He added, "I am very happy. I can't express my happiness in words. Thanks to almighty Allah."
For years, Journal reporters have met the New Year's baby and happy family members at the hospital. This year, precautions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic -- more than 12,300 Woodbury County residents have tested positive for the virus -- necessitated that the interview with Nigo was done by phone. He provided a few photos of the baby.
As usual, UnityPoint officials gave a gift basket to the parents who had the first baby, which Nigo said he and Bati appreciated.