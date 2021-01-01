First Sioux City baby of 2021 is girl Hikmaa, whose mother also has Jan. 1 birthday

SIOUX CITY -- A baby born on New Year's Day gets a notable mark within a family, but the first baby born in Sioux City in 2021 has to share the family spotlight, since her mother was also born on a January 1.

Back on Jan. 1, 1986, Dinkure Bati was born, then 35 years later she delivered her own baby on the first day of the year. Bati and Mohamed Nigo, of Sioux City, are parents of the New Year's baby named Hikmaa Nigo Foge, who arrived at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's just before 2 a.m.

"She is lucky, huh? This is my lucky baby," Nigo said.

He added that the name Hikmaa has a special Arabic meaning: "It means wisdom."

Nigo said the last 12 months has gone so well for him personally, after moving from Ethiopia to Siouxland.

"This is my first year (in the U.S.), she is my first baby and she is the first baby of the year -- first, first, first," he said with a lilt in his voice.