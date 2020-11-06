First-time Sioux City poll workers challenged by jobs amid busy day of voting

SIOUX CITY -- There was a new poll worker category this year in Woodbury County -- beyond those who oversaw Tuesday voting registration and balloting details, one person at each polling place handled booth sanitation after every voter exited.
That was the reality of steps taken to pull off 2020 voting in the middle of a pandemic, so at Woodbury County precincts there were plastic barriers between workers and voters, hand sanitizer and face masks for people who didn't bring them as requested.
Several first-time poll workers -- and there were a lot of them -- said they enjoyed the job, which ran for 16 hours, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"It was a great experience. I would do it again...It was busy, we were steady," said Kim Sulsberger, of Hornick, who worked at the Lawton Friendship Center polling place.
Nan Mathers, of Correctionville, who also worked at Lawton, said she had heard the job could involve some slack times, so she brought a book and a tablet to fill in any gaps.
"It was never slow enough for that," Mathers said she ultimately learned.
There were at least four workers at each polling place, with one to do the cleaning and three or more to verify voter identifications, briefly explain the ballot and direct them to stand-up booths. In the 30 Woodbury County polling places, workers processed almost 18,000 votes, which was down by about 6,000 from the 2016 election, since people did early, mostly mail-in, absentee voting, in record-breaking numbers, due to the pandemic.
Auditor Pat Gill, Woodbury County's chief election official, said about 60 percent of the poll workers at Sioux City precincts were first-timers, and that number was about 50 percent in rural spots. Gill said "lots" of longstanding poll workers didn't work in that capacity this year, due to concerns on being out in public during the time that COVID-19 is spiking to its highest levels in Iowa.
"There was a lot of need for (new workers) this year. A lot of the poll workers are older than me and are in a high-risk category and decided not to work because of (virus) concerns," Mathers said.
Gil confessed the number of first-time workers made him apprehensive.
"We had a lot of new people out there. It was a stressful day," Gill said.
Sulsberger said the two-hour training session for rural poll workers could have been more expansive, as it seemed less geared to first-time employees.
"It just needed to get into more depth," Erickson said.
Woodbury County workers were paid $10 per hour for the first eight hours, then $15 for the final eight hours.
Workers at Spalding Park Elementary School and in Lawton said people were lined up when doors opened at 7 a.m. Sulsberger said voters were a patient bunch. The longest wait she heard from someone in Lawton was 30 minutes in line, which extended out the door at times.
"A lot of people waited outside. Thankfully, it was a nice day," Mathers said.
Sulsberger and Mathers said some questions arose over the day. One was whether people could wear face masks or T-shirts in support of presidential nominees Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The workers made calls to the county elections office, and fairly quickly found out that was OK, but what is not allowed is people hectoring others at the polling place on how to vote.
At the midpoint of the 14 hours of voting, there had been 255 ballots cast in Lawton and 270 at Spalding Park. Those numbers rose to 474 and 468, respectively, by the end of the day.
At Spalding Park, Jane Schuldt was a newcomer working with four veteran poll employees. At the end of the shift, they tried to guess how many people had voted, and Schuldt guessed 700.
"It was fun. It was as good experience," Schuldt said. "I learned more about the voting system."
Schuldt stepped into the poll role in part because her aunt, Micky Darrough, didn't work in that capacity for the first time in decades. Darrough worked a city precinct at age 87 in the 2016 election, but bowed out this year.
Schuldt said she was glad to have been eased into the job.
"I said, 'I don't do computers.' They said, 'OK, we will give you an easy job.' Basically, I was handing out 468 ballots," she said.
Schuldt said the part she most enjoyed was seeing a bunch of 18-year-olds, plus a slew of students from Morningside College some blocks away become first-time voters.
Trump was the winner in Woodbury County and the state of Iowa, although the winner nationally was still in question Friday evening.
Gill said a record number of 26,534 early ballots had been cast by Monday, which surpassed his September prediction of 24,000 and the all-time county record. The largest total of early votes previously cast came in November 2016, with 20,068.
The Woodbury County early vote total ended up at 27,725, Gill said Thursday, plus 17,916 in-person votes on Tuesday, and 45,641 overall, which was up by more than 1,500 compared to 2016. The count will be officially canvassed on Nov. 10.
The 2020 Woodbury County election had the most votes of any in the 21st century, as there had been 44,432 in 2004, 45,030 in 2008, 45,292 in 2012 and 44,167 in 2016.
