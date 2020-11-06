First-time Sioux City poll workers challenged by jobs amid busy day of voting

SIOUX CITY -- There was a new poll worker category this year in Woodbury County -- beyond those who oversaw Tuesday voting registration and balloting details, one person at each polling place handled booth sanitation after every voter exited.

That was the reality of steps taken to pull off 2020 voting in the middle of a pandemic, so at Woodbury County precincts there were plastic barriers between workers and voters, hand sanitizer and face masks for people who didn't bring them as requested.

Several first-time poll workers -- and there were a lot of them -- said they enjoyed the job, which ran for 16 hours, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"It was a great experience. I would do it again...It was busy, we were steady," said Kim Sulsberger, of Hornick, who worked at the Lawton Friendship Center polling place.

Nan Mathers, of Correctionville, who also worked at Lawton, said she had heard the job could involve some slack times, so she brought a book and a tablet to fill in any gaps.

"It was never slow enough for that," Mathers said she ultimately learned.