First Woodbury County person to die from coronavirus worked at Tyson plant

SIOUX CITY -- The first death of a Woodbury County resident from COVID-19 was announced Tuesday. The deceased's widow said he worked at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant across the Missouri River in Dakota City, Nebraska.
Siouxland District Health Department confirmed the man who died was from age 61-80, but would not pinpoint where he lived in the county. Raymundo Corral, 64, a front line worker at Tyson's beef plant, died Saturday afternoon at his Sioux City home from COVID-19, his wife Anna Bell told the Journal later Tuesday.
On Tuesday, a labor union official said the Dakota City plant had 23 workers who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, with more pending.
The death occurred as the number of positive coronavirus cases rapidly rose in Woodbury and Dakota counties. News of Corral's death came one day after a top Tyson Fresh Meats official denied the company's flagship beef plant in Dakota City is the main source for an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
"People are led to believe our plant is a vector of community spread, but that is not the case," Tyson group president Steve Stouffer told the Journal in an interview. "There is no way of knowing where our community members are getting this."
There were 18 new cases involving Woodbury County residents Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 93, since the first one on March 22. Additionally, Dakota County authorities on Tuesday reported 27 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which with a five-day surge brings the total in the county to 96 cases. The age breakdown for those 96 cases involves 10 Dakota County residents being age 60 or older, 81 in the 21-60 range and five younger than 21.
The Dakota County Health Department has not returned Journal inquiries about a possible outbreak at Tyson.
In a Tuesday press conference, Siouxland District Health Department's Tyler Brock said hot spots are a generic term and not defined by a certain benchmark of positive cases, but said they are typically in packing plants or senior care facilities.
"We do have authority (during a pandemic) to notify employers when an employee tests positive," Brock said, so the businesses "can start their mitigation."
Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme, also speaking at the press conference, extended his "deepest sympathies" to the man who died, and said he's been in contact with major employers about positive tests of their workers.
Grieme declined to specifically say if the health department officials have been in contact with Tyson leaders, but that his communications have mostly been on the Iowa of the metro area.
"Nebraska has their own public health agency," Grieme said, presumably to speak with businesses.
Tyson has acknowledged that some of the Dakota City plant's roughly 4,300 workers have tested positive, but have repeatedly refused to disclose an approximate number of cases.
While some Tyson workers may have contracted the virus in the plant, Stouffer said the company believes "it is predominantly from the outside."
Stouffer acknowledged production at the Dakota City plant has been impacted by fewer employees reporting to work, in part because of what he said were media accounts that unfairly paint meat plants as coronavirus exposure zones.
