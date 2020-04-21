First Woodbury County person to die from coronavirus worked at Tyson plant

"People are led to believe our plant is a vector of community spread, but that is not the case," Tyson group president Steve Stouffer told the Journal in an interview. "There is no way of knowing where our community members are getting this."

There were 18 new cases involving Woodbury County residents Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 93, since the first one on March 22. Additionally, Dakota County authorities on Tuesday reported 27 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which with a five-day surge brings the total in the county to 96 cases. The age breakdown for those 96 cases involves 10 Dakota County residents being age 60 or older, 81 in the 21-60 range and five younger than 21.

The Dakota County Health Department has not returned Journal inquiries about a possible outbreak at Tyson.

In a Tuesday press conference, Siouxland District Health Department's Tyler Brock said hot spots are a generic term and not defined by a certain benchmark of positive cases, but said they are typically in packing plants or senior care facilities.