Five children sent to hospital after two-vehicle collision in O'Brien County

SHELDON, Iowa -- Nine people, including five children, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a two-vehicle collision at a rural O'Brien County intersection.

Justin Van Grootheest, 28, of Sioux Center, Iowa, was southbound in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at 3:18 p.m. on Northwest Boulevard. A GMC Yukon driven by Evan Anema, 40, of Sioux Falls, was westbound on O'Brien County Road B-14.

According to an O'Brien County Sheriff's Office accident report, Anema was at a stop sign and failed to yield the right of way, pulling in front of Van Grootheest, who struck Anema's vehicle in the intersection.

Ambulances transported Van Grootheest and his passengers, Megan Van Grootheest, 27, and a 1-year-old child, to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center.

Also transported to the hospital in Sheldon were Anema, and passengers Heather Anema, 41, and four children ranging in age from 10-12.

Deputies cited Evan Anema for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.

