A bridge over Logan Creek on Nebraska Highway 94 just east of Pender, Neb., that had been closed since it was damaged by flooding on March 14 will reopen on Saturday.

PENDER, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Transportation on Saturday will reopen a bridge near Pender that has been closed since it was damaged by March flooding.

The bridge, over Logan Creek on Nebraska Highway 94 just east of Pender, is expected to be opened at 11 a.m. Saturday, well ahead of the November expected completion date.

Flood waters on March 14 damaged the west bridge approach, severely scoured the adjacent channel and undercut the bridge supports.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation in late June awarded a $2.3 million emergency contract for repair work, which included channel erosion repair, pavement approach replacement, and repairs to bridge supports and guardrail.

