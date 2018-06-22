SIOUX CITY -- Flood warnings were issued for several rivers in Siouxland after days of heavy rainfall upstream.
The swollen Big Sioux River threatened parts of the Northwest Iowa communities of Hawarden, Akron and Sioux City.
At Hawarden, in western Sioux County, the Big Sioux was measured at 32.93 feet Friday afternoon by the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. It was expected to crest at 33.1 feet after midnight. Flood stage there begins at 20.5 feet.
With that level of flooding, "water can back up into the (city) park in Hawarden, and some basements and sewers could begin to have problems," said Kyle Weisser, a NWS meteorologist.
The Big Sioux at Akron was at 19.86 feet as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, above the flood stage of 16 feet. It's expected to crest at 23 feet Sunday afternoon.
In Akron, the higher levees on the Iowa side of the river could be over-topped, Weisser said. Highway 50 near Westfield, Iowa, could be flooded, as could the bridge at Jefferson, South Dakota, and Highway 48.
Highway 46 in South Dakota is closed at the Iowa state line in Plymouth County due to flooding on the roadway, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
The area flooding will start to recede below flood stage Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon, though it could take a while longer in Akron, as may also be the case with the Big Sioux north of Sioux City.
A team of local officials led by Woodbury County Emergency Management Department Director Becca Socknat met Friday to make sure emergency officials are prepped for the large amount of water coming toward Sioux City.
The Big Sioux River is expected to crest in Sioux City Monday morning at 34.9 feet, said Philip Schumacher, a NWS meteorologist. That would be above the flood stage of 32 feet. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the river level sat at 20.7 feet.
Socknat said the flood impact in Woodbury County won't likely necessitate the stacking of sandbags. She is constantly getting NWS updates, and said the impact for Sioux City will likely come two days after the river crests to the north in Akron.
That means the crest of the Big Sioux in the Riverside area of Sioux City will probably be Monday evening and into Tuesday, Socknat said.
"It will be mostly agricultural land impacted along the Big Sioux," she said.
Socknat said the authorities readying to respond include the Sioux City Police Department, Sioux City Fire Rescue, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Department of Transportation, Nebraska Department of Transportation and Dakota County Emergency Management Department.
"It is a great working relationship...We practice for this," Socknat said.
The Missouri River Boat Club pulled all of its docks out of the Big Sioux River Thursday night and will keep them up until the water goes back down.
“If it goes up 10 feet it could be right up to the front door of our clubhouse,” said fleet captain Dennis Butler. “Hopefully it’ll just get to the front door – that’s close enough.”
The boat club has gradually rebuilt since losing all of its docks during the record Big Sioux River flooding of 2014. Butler said there seems to be a high-water event every two to four years. During the record Missouri River flooding of 2011, the water was 4 feet deep in the clubhouse, which is near the confluence of the Big Sioux and Missouri.
“We’re just kind of watching the river levels now,” Butler said.
A flood warning remains in effect on the Little Sioux River near Correctionville, Iowa, in Woodbury County until Wednesday morning, when it's expected to rise above flood stage.
In Wakonda, South Dakota, the Vermillion River, which currently sits at 16.9 feet, was expected to crest Friday evening.
The Floyd River at Alton, Iowa, will fall below flood stage sometime late Saturday morning or early afternoon.
Journal reporters Bret Hayworth and Morgan Matzen contributed to this story.