MOVILLE, Iowa -- Looking at the southwest part of heavily flooded Moville, with the impact resulting in a partial closure of adjacent major Siouxland thoroughfare U.S. Highway 20 on Thursday, Diane Pilar, with a sour smile said, "It is not often you see whitecaps on the highway."
Pilar was in a home just off Iowa Highway 140, which was covered in several feet of water that expanded from the West Fork Little Sioux River about 200 yards to the west. Pilar talked with Moville residents such as Mark Hager, whose basement had water several feet deep, as he lives along Highway 140.
Highway 140 is the main entry for people coming off Highway 20 into Moville, and Mayor Jim Fisher by 11 a.m. declared a state of emergency for the town.
"We have a couple of houses that have water around them completely," Fisher said, in a reference to the home of Hager and others.
He pointed to the 4-Way convenience store, a busy hub for Moville, which lies where Highways 20 and 140 meet. Deep water surrounded the c-store, an adjacent car wash and was up to the edge of Haskell Pool, the city's swimming spot.
"One person drove into the water, his pickup stalled, had hypothermia, with water up to the windows," Fisher said. Emergency crews had to extricate the man about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Fisher said.
Just before noon, an emergency declaration was signed by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
The Woodbury Central School District, which is located in Moville, initially had a late start of two hours Thursday, then switched to a full cancellation.
"There is no place for the water to go. It is a fright," said Jeff Crick of Moville, who serves as transportation director for Woodbury Central.
Moville is located 15 miles east of Sioux City, and has a population of 1,620.