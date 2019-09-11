SIOUX CITY -- In the aftermath of a tornado strike in Sioux Falls, the potential of flash flooding from following thunderstorms is present Thursday in all three local quadrants of the tri-state area.
The Sioux County Sheriff on Wednesday reminded people of the flash flood watch the National Weather Service has put in place for a wide swath of Siouxland.
The watch area for flash flooding into Thursday morning includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties. In northeast Nebraska, the counties in the watch area are Dakota and Dixon, and Yankton, Union and Clay counties in South Dakota.
The weather service forecast says Wednesday night thunderstorms could have potentially heavy rain, with up to three inches. Flash flooding involves quick rises of water in creeks and streams.
The Associated Press reported a probable tornado struck Sioux Falls, leaving a trail of damaged buildings, downed power lines, fallen trees and some reports of injuries.
Sioux Falls Fire Chief Brad Goodroad said at a Wednesday news conference that at least 37 structures collapsed or have structural issues after the storm rolled through the city just before midnight Tuesday. There were no reports of deaths.
National Weather Service lead meteorologist Todd Heitkamp in Sioux Falls initially said most damage likely was caused by strong straight-line winds. By 2 p.m. Wednesday, Heitkamp tweeted, "I’ve concluded with the damage surveys and have determined three separate tornadoes occurred last night within the city of Sioux Falls."
Among the Sioux Falls buildings damaged was Avera Behavioral Health. The storm ripped off part of the hospital's roof and caused significant damage to the building's windows, according to Avera spokeswoman Michelle Pellman.
The Sioux City forecast for Wednesday night calls for up to two inches of rain, with a 60 percent chance of more rain into Thursday morning.