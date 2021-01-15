For 2nd straight week, Sioux City school district reports only 1 new COVID-19 case

SIOUX CITY -- The good trend of fewer novel coronavirus cases in the Sioux City School District continued, with a second consecutive week in which only one new positive case was reported.

Additionally, there are much fewer district students lately out of buildings in precautionary quarantine.

The first two weeks following the resumption of classes after the holiday break had the same result, as only one person tested positive for coronavirus as 2021 began. That makes for the clearest weeks since reporting on the virus began in early September.

The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed only one employee and no students tested positive, which the exact same breakdown of the prior week ended Jan. 8.

Virus positive tests are also dropping in the metro and surrounding Siouxland counties.

As of Friday, the number of positive cases in Woodbury County was above 12,900. There have been 175 deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, a number that remained unchanged from Thursday.