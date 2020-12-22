Forecast shift: Snow by Christmas after all for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- A shift in the forecast has occurred, so now it appears likely there will be snow coming to Siouxland before Christmas Day, courtesy of several hours of white precipitation Wednesday.
One week ago, the long-range forecast showed that those wishing for a snowy Christmas in the Sioux City area would best prepare for disappointment. But with a shift in the jet stream, snow is likely in Sioux City and many other parts of the region, Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, said Tuesday.
There is a winter weather watch in place for Sioux, Lyon, Osceola and O'Brien counties, given the expected Wednesday snow. Temperatures will plummet from those above 50 degrees on Tuesday to a high of less than 20 degrees on Thursday, which is Christmas Eve. With gusting winds of up to 50 mph that day, driving the wind chills to perhaps 15 below zero, no melting will be at hand, Chapman said.
"What snow we get is going to be around on Christmas. It might not be a nice blanket," Chapman said, but spotty, with piles here and nothing nearby, given the whipping winds.
The weather service defines a white Christmas as having one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. In the Sioux City and Sioux Falls regions, white Christmases happen about 40 to 50 percent of the time, according to the weather service.
For Sioux City, the Wednesday forecast now shows rain will kickoff the precipitation about 7 a.m., then it is expected to switch to snow by the morning commute drive time. The snow is expected to last just beyond the daytime hours, ending roughly by 7 p.m.
Five days ago, NWS officials said the weather pattern of drier and warmer conditions than normal over last few weeks was holding strong, so the odds did not favor having a white Christmas. Chapman said in winter especially the seven-day forecast can shift drastically off the prior course.
There hasn't been snow on the ground to this point in the month of December in Sioux City and regionally. Sioux City got two measurable snowfalls, one first on Oct. 25 with a record of three inches, then another three inches on Nov. 10, with none since. T