Forecast shift: Snow by Christmas after all for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- A shift in the forecast has occurred, so now it appears likely there will be snow coming to Siouxland before Christmas Day, courtesy of several hours of white precipitation Wednesday.

One week ago, the long-range forecast showed that those wishing for a snowy Christmas in the Sioux City area would best prepare for disappointment. But with a shift in the jet stream, snow is likely in Sioux City and many other parts of the region, Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, said Tuesday.

There is a winter weather watch in place for Sioux, Lyon, Osceola and O'Brien counties, given the expected Wednesday snow. Temperatures will plummet from those above 50 degrees on Tuesday to a high of less than 20 degrees on Thursday, which is Christmas Eve. With gusting winds of up to 50 mph that day, driving the wind chills to perhaps 15 below zero, no melting will be at hand, Chapman said.