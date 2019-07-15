SIOUX CITY -- Joan Burney, a Nebraska native who wrote a longstanding column that ran in the Journal about lifestyle topics of interest to Siouxlanders, died Saturday at age 90.
Burney was born in Walthill, Nebraska, and lived many years in Hartington, Nebraska. When in her 30s writing for the Cedar County News, she began her 40-year career as a regional columnist, then later became an author and motivational speaker.
She published many of the columns into collections. Burney said people enjoyed her humor on raising families, and once told the Journal, "I've become more militantly anti-aging every year."
In 1991, Burney was named the National Mother of the Year, representing the Cornhusker State. In a Journal interview at the time, Burney said her parenting philosophy was best summarized as raising kids "in a hugging atmosphere full of faith, love and humor."
She also addressed what today is called helicopter parenting.
"As a younger mother, I was a smother mother. I tended to rescue my kids. As my kids were growing up, I was the best mother I knew how to be at that time. I have learned that children need to experience the consequences of their own actions," she said in 1991.
Burney's columns ran in the Journal to 2006.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Burney is survived by six children and others.