SIOUX CITY -- The League of Women Voters of Sioux City will hold a forum for school board candidates to discuss issues on Oct. 15.

There are six Sioux City School Board candidates running for four board positions, with the vote taking place on Nov. 5.

Miyuki Nelson will be the only current board member on the ballot. The challengers include Juline Albert, Shaun Broyhill, Taylor Goodvin, Dan Greenwell and Monique Scarlett.

The forum will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the fifth floor of City Hall, 405 Sixth St. It will also be televised live by Sparklight TV on Channel 56.

Dagna Simmons of the League of Women Voters will moderate the forum, which will have three other panelists. The second hour of the forum will include questions posed by the audience.

The league will also hold a forum for Sioux City Council and mayor candidates on Oct. 24, also at city hall.

