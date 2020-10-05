 Skip to main content
Foul play not suspected in death of man found in burning vehicle near Ireton
IRETON, Iowa -- A man found in a burning vehicle near Ireton, Iowa, likely had a medical issue that led to his death.

The victim was identified as Rudolph Martinez, 78, of Hawarden, Iowa. His body was found inside a burning Jeep Commander at around 9 p.m. Friday in a corn field a mile and a half north of Ireton.

Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena said in a news release Monday that investigators determined Martinez likely had a medical incident that caused him to leave the road and come to a stop in the corn field, which had been chopped. The field and vehicle started on fire with Martinez inside.

Altena said foul play is not suspected.

Martinez was declared dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

