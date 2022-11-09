Galva ethanol plant agrees to pay $320,000 penalty for EPA violations

GALVA, Iowa -- A Galva ethanol producer has reached a settlement with federal regulators in which it will pay a $320,000 civil penalty for alleged violations of the Renewable Fuel Standard program.

Quad County Corn Processors also agreed to retire more than 438,000 renewable fuel credits.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release that from May 26, 2015, through Oct. 12, 2015, Quad County changed its EPA-approved ethanol-producing process, requiring the company to allocate different Renewable Identification Numbers, renewable fuel credits producers receive for each gallon of renewable fuel that meets emissions reduction standards.

An EPA complaint filed in federal court said Quad County did not reassign Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs, as required. The complaint also alleged Quad County utilized a process that was not described in its registration information, failed to submit chemical analysis and data regarding its process and did not apply the correct regulatory formulas to assign RINs the appropriate code.

The proposed settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and court approval.

Quad County produces about 100,000 gallons of ethanol each day and 35 million gallons per year.