George, Iowa pickup driver injured in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.