Patrons play games at the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, Iowa, in July 2011. State gaming regulators have approved a plan that consolidates ownership of the rural Lyon County casino and casinos in Davenport and near Iowa City.
Dan Kehl, chief executive officer of Elite Casino Resorts, Inc., said the expansion will include the addition of 66 rooms onto the current hotel, and with an elevated corridor overlooking the outdoor pool and pool deck.
The current Center Bar will be converted into the Center Stage, as a place to hold musical entertainment. A lounge will be converted to a sports gambling spot.
“These projects are consistent with our business philosophy of reinvesting in our properties, providing world-class facilities, luxurious amenities, exceptional food and great guest services for all of our guests," Grand Falls general manager Sharon Haselhoff said.
The Lee Block, constructed in 1911 as a multi-use commercial building, was home to billiard halls, saloons, drug stores, furniture dealers, clothing shops and hardware stores. Notable occupants have been the O.P. Skaggs grocery store (1931-1951), the Scandinavian Bakery (1933-1973) and Cooper’s Market (1955-1992).
The Lexington Block building was originally occupied by the Dow Clothing Company (1891-95). Notable future occupants included a print shop (1895-97), the Henry A. Baker Company clothes manufacturing firm (1897-1916) and Max R. Mushkin’s clothing store (1917-28). Later, Zimmerman Furniture Company (1933-51) occupied the western half of the building while the Monarch Billiard Parlor (1934-56) operated the eastern half. The Sioux City Gospel Mission then owned the building until it was razed in 1987 to make way for the Sioux City Convention Center.
The Econ Optical and Hardware Hank stores are shown in this photo of the Call Terminal Building, which was renamed in 1930 after it was purchased by local financier and real estate developer George C. Call.
Sioux City businessman Fred T. Evans constructed the building that bears his name in 1890. In 1919 the building became a hotel and it functioned in that capacity until 1954. The building housed Robe’s Furniture and a motorcycle club until 2006 when it was renovated for the Heidman Law Firm.
The Major Block was built in 1889 and has been occupied by tenants including a hardware store and a hotel. During the early 1890s it served as the University of the Northwest’s (later Morningside College) College of Commerce. Currently the 21st Amendment and Francis Canteen are businesses in these buildings at the south side of Fourth Street near the intersection of Virginia Street.
This Romanesque building was constructed around 1895, but it is unclear who was its architect or builder. The building’s most notable occupant was People’s Department Store, which operated here from 1937 to 1994.
