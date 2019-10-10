MAURICE, Iowa -- Three Sioux County government entities have been honored by the Iowa League of Cities for their collaboration in developing and building the Sioux County Regional Airport.
The League of Cities honored the cities of Sioux Center and Orange City and Sioux County with the All-Star Community Award, which acknowledges and encourages excellence and innovation in local government.
The airport, which opened in November near Maurice and halfway between Orange City and Sioux Center, was the result of 20 years of collaboration between the two cities and county.
"The development of the Sioux County Regional Airport is not only a great economical tool to recruit business and industry to our region, but it also provides the opportunity for existing businesses to expand and grow," Sioux Center city manager Scott Wynja said.
The airport serves multiple jets each week, frequent charter flights and agricultural usage. The airport features a 5,500-foot runway on which planes and jets can land in all weather, using instrument landing approaches. The airport is also home to several businesses.
Officials from Sioux Center and Orange City accepted the award Sept. 26 at the Iowa League of Cities annual conference in Dubuque.