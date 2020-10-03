Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City to be impacted by construction

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Hamilton Boulevard will be closed for two weeks due to construction that begins Monday.

A release from the Sioux City Engineering Division said the Hamilton lane closures will be from 46th Street to Eton Court. The road will be open to alternating traffic.

The closure will allow crews to complete paving repairs in that location, starting in the southbound lane. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by Oct. 16.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs associated with the closure.

