 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City to be impacted by construction
View Comments

Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City to be impacted by construction

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock roads construction

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Hamilton Boulevard will be closed for two weeks due to construction that begins Monday.

A release from the Sioux City Engineering Division said the Hamilton lane closures will be from 46th Street to Eton Court. The road will be open to alternating traffic.

The closure will allow crews to complete paving repairs in that location, starting in the southbound lane. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by Oct. 16. 

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs associated with the closure.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News