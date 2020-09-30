 Skip to main content
Hanging debris from railroad bridge near Hull damages vehicles
HULL, Iowa -- Two vehicles were damaged early Wednesday after they struck items that had been hung from a railroad bridge over U.S. Highway 18 near Hull.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office received reports of the vehicles hitting the items at 3:08 a.m.

Deputies discovered someone had hung wooden boards, steel items and rocks from the bridge, located about 2.5 miles west of Hull. The debris caused minor damage to the vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or noticed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

