Hartley man dies in Pocahontas County crash

HAVELOCK, Iowa -- A Hartley, Iowa, man was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle collision in Pocahontas County.
According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Richard Leth, of Hartley, was northbound in a GMC Sierra on Iowa Highway 4 near Havelock at approximately 2:28 a.m., when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Mack truck driven by Daniel Meyers of Spencer, Iowa.
Leth, 75, was declared dead at the scene. Meyers, 65, was not injured.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
