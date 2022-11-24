 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hartley man dies in Pocahontas County crash

  • 0
  • Tim Hynds

Traffic moves past a speed camera kiosk located in the 3000 of Floyd Boulevard. Sioux City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure says the number of accidents have been reduced since the speed camera, and another on Hamilton Boulevard, have been installed.

HAVELOCK, Iowa -- A Hartley, Iowa, man was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle collision in Pocahontas County.

According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Richard Leth, of Hartley, was northbound in a GMC Sierra on Iowa Highway 4 near Havelock at approximately 2:28 a.m., when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Mack truck driven by Daniel Meyers of Spencer, Iowa.

Leth, 75, was declared dead at the scene. Meyers, 65, was not injured.

$1 for 13 weeks
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News