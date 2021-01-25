 Skip to main content
Heavy snow results in 2-hour late start in Sioux City, South Sioux Cty
Winter Weather
SIOUX CITY -- The snow that has fallen Monday in Siouxland, plus anticipated additional snow well into Tuesday, has resulted in a decision to start classes two hours late Tuesday in the Sioux City School District.

A spokeswoman for the district said weather conditions necessitated the late start. Other school districts, including South Sioux City and Woodbury Central, on Monday evening also announced a two-hour late start for Tuesday.

The forecast says snow could fall in the Sioux City vicinity until midday Tuesday. South Sioux City is among the municipalities that have put in place snow emergency rules until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

