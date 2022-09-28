Helicopter crash near Yankton results in pilot fatality

YANKTON, S.D. -- A helicopter pilot died Tuesday after crashing near Yankton.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash site near 438th Avenue and 307th Street about three miles northwest of Yankton at 10:18 a.m.
The pilot, Kevin Rehm, 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant. An autopsy is being conducted.
The crash investigation is being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.
According to a preliminary FAA report, the helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances and appeared to be on fire while descending. The aircraft burned on impact.