MOVILLE, Iowa -- Bailey McKenna, of Sioux City, and Jacob Henderson, of Cushing, were selected Wednesday as royalty for the 2019 Woodbury County Fair.
Eleven girls and four boys took part in the contest. Preliminary judging took place a few days ago, then final judging was done Wednesday night at Flathers Hall on the fairgrounds in Moville. McKenna was picked as queen and Henderson as king.
Sarah Nelson, of Moville, earned the Miss Congeniality title, while first princess was Gracia Widman, of Climbing Hill, and Autumn Weaver, of Moville, was named second princess.
Nicholas McGowan, of Sioux City, and Justin Krogh, of Sergeant Bluff, won first prince and second prince honors, respectively, while Casey Beaver, of Moville, earned the Mr. Personality honor.
The 91st edition of the Woodbury County Fair continues through Sunday.