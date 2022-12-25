Heritage Foundation seeks to buy Little Sioux Scout Ranch

BLENCOE, Iowa -- Rarely does the chance to preserve more than a thousand acres of pristine Loess Hills wilderness present itself.

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation doesn't want to see that chance pass by, and hopes to finish off an effort to raise $2 million by Dec. 31 to exercise an option to buy the Little Sioux Scout Ranch.

"It's a big lift for us, but we decided to try to buy it. This is really once in a lifetime, the biggest purchase by size we've ever done," said Joe Jayjack, the Heritage Foundation's communications director.

Located in southern Monona County on the west slope of the Loess Hills near Blencoe, the Scout camp covers 1,800 acres of woodlands and prairie and includes a 20-acre lake and 25 miles of hiking trails. It's also home to several state-listed endangered and threatened plants and animals.

If the purchase is completed, the Heritage Foundation would eventually open the property, currently used only as a Boy Scout camp, to public uses such as hiking, wilderness camping, bird watching, fishing and hunting.

"At 1,800 acres, it's a vast, wild place," Jayjack said. "It's a unique area, even within the Loess Hills."

For more than 50 years, the Mid-America Council of Boy Scouts has used the area, owned by the Gillwell Foundation, of Omaha, for Scout camping. But declining numbers led the council to decide it wasn't getting enough use to justify its continued use as a camp. In 2021, the Boy Scouts approached the Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit conservation organization that works to protect and restore Iowa’s land, water and wildlife, to see if it was interested in buying it.

The Heritage Foundation purchased an option to buy the $7 million property and set a self-imposed Dec. 31, 2022, deadline to raise $2 million to exercise that option and take ownership. With the end of the year approaching and at about 75% of the goal, the foundation is making a final fundraising push. If the goal isn't met, foundation officials will face a decision.

"We need to assess whether this is something financially for us to pursue," Jayjack said. "If we get close enough, there's a good chance we'll go ahead and continue with it. We want to make sure we can actually make the project work."

If the option is exercised, the foundation will borrow the remaining $5 million to complete the purchase.

What would the future of the property look like under Heritage Foundation management? At least for the first year, Jayjack said, it's likely the land would be leased back to the Boy Scouts for camping use.

After that, it's hard to tell. The foundation would have to determine what amenities and improvements would be necessary before the land is opened to the public. The land currently has a lodge and shelters.

Jayjack said the property's history as a Boy Scout camp would be preserved and maintained, especially a memorial to the four Scouts killed in a June, 11, 2008, tornado that struck the camp. Scouts always would be welcome at the grounds to camp, complete Eagle Scout projects or other Scouting activities.

Should the Heritage Foundation fall short of its fundraising goal and pass on buying the land, it will eventually wind up in someone else's hands.

"They're going to sell it regardless," Jayjack said. "We'd hate to see it developed and changed in a major way."